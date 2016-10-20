Narrow escape for family as bike catches fire

A biker and his family had a narrow escape when his bike skidded on Kamarajar Road and caught fire, on Wednesday.

Sivakumar (36), of Tondiarpet, was riding his motorcycle with his wife Usha Rani and their daughter towards Chettinad Vidyashram School.

While they were near the Nethaji statue, a dog crossed the road. He applied brake to avoid running the dog over. In the impact, the bike skidded and the lid of the fuel tank opened and the vehicle caught fire. All three of them had fallen off the bike and escaped.

Passersby and police personnel rescued them. Sivakumar sustained minor bruises, police said.