Nano tech can revolutionise solar power: Academic

Nano technology can be used to make solar cells light weight, flexible and more efficient, a top Australian scientist has said.

“If you make solar cells light weight, you can, in principle, not put them on the roof, but can hang them along with your curtains, allowing some light to come in, some light to be absorbed. There are printable solar cells, you can make them using organic materials,” Chennupati Jagadish, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electronic Materials Engineering at the Australian National University (ANU), Canberra said.

Mr. Jagadish said they were at the moment making the smallest lasers in the world. “The smaller the lasers, the better they operate. These lasers…we can use them for bio-sensing and medical sensing applications, where we want to be able to detect at the single molecule level,” he said.

For instance, in cases of cancer, the current technology takes quite a while before its detects the ailment. “If you can really detect it at the single molecule level, you will be able to capture this (cancer) at a much earlier stage and treat it more efficiently,” the Professor, who was awarded Australia’s higher civilian honour – the Companion of the Order of Australia – told reporters here on Monday.

Mr. Jagadish is on a five-city tour and has been interacting with school and college students. On Monday, he visited IIT-Madras and Chennai Public School. On Tuesday, he will meet students at Anna University.

