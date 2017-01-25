Nadukuppam residents accuse police of setting fire to fish market

The clash between the police and the protesters that started on Marina on Monday triggered a wave of violence across the city, and the residents Ayodhyakuppam and Nadukuppam — neighbourhoods that are just off the beach — bore the brunt of the mayhem.

Most of the residents in these two neighbourhoods are predominantly from the fishing community. On Tuesday morning, the road leading to what was once Nadukuppam’s bustling fishmarket was strewn with broken glass and stones, and the market itself was burnt to the ground. Residents claimed that it was the police who set fire to the fish market and indulged in systematic stone-pelting.

“After the police lathi-charged the protesters on the beach, young girls and boys were bleeding and they came running into our neighbourhood asking for help. We took them in and gave them protection. What else could we do? For doing so, the police started attacking us with stones and lathis.

They went on a rampage, broke open the front doors and used abusive language against women here,” charged a fish seller who has lost her stall as the market had been burnt down.

According to the residents, violence started at around 11.30 a.m. when police entered the neighbourhood and accused the residents of “harbouring terrorists and anti-social elements”. Then, they allegedly started raiding the houses and also indulged in stone-pelting.

“The police broke open the front doors and pulled out youngsters and thrashed them in front of our eyes. They collected stones in buckets they took from us and threw them at us. When we tried to stop them, some policemen grabbed the sarees of some women. We just couldn’t do anything. We were shocked to see female cops setting fire to the market. How could they join hands with the men and do this to us?” fumed a young mother who lives in Ayodhyakuppam.

Fear rules

In lanes surrounding Canal Street on the banks of Cooum river , residents alleged that an auto-driver was severely assaulted by a group of policemen, while a daily-wage labourer was beaten up and thrown into the canal.

The fear of reprisal is also in the air. In fact, following rumours that the police are coming back to attack them, many youngsters of Nadukuppam ran away from their homes on Tuesday night. Many had locked up their house and gone away to their natives places, said the locals.

Responding to allegations of violence, a senior police official told The Hindu: “We have plenty of evidence to prove that a section of agitators started the violence. In fact, we have identified the miscreants who set fire in front of the Ice House police station. Just because some policemen indulged in such illegal activities, it doesn’t mean that they started the violence. We will investigate the matter and take action against the police personnel if found guilty.”