NGT issues arrest warrant against Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on Monday ordered that a bailable arrest warrant be issued against the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner for repeated failure to appear before the Bench.

The case relates to indiscriminate dumping of garbage in Vellalore in Coimbatore.

Despite being asked to appear before the Bench, the Commissioner was not present at the hearing on various occasions forcing the Bench to take a stringent view of the absence on Monday. The Bench comprising Justice P.Jyothimani and expert member P.S. Rao issued the order.

The Commissioner can secure the bail on a guarantee of Rs. 25,000 and present it to the officer executing the arrest. The Bench posted the matter to November 28.

