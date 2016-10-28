NGOs showcase products at bank branches

The annual HSBC’s Helping Hands mela saw more than 100 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participating to showcase their products in bank branches across the country from October 24 to 29. During the exhibition, which was inaugurated by Kasturi & Sons Ltd. chairman N. Ram and Cognizant Technology Services vice-chairman Lakshmi Narayanan, handicraft and art items were put on sale.

The proceeds of the sale would be given to the participating NGOs for undertaking charitable activities.

The exhibition was conducted in 25 branches of HSBC located in 14 cities including Chennai, Gurugram, New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata and Kochi.