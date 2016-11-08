Members of Citizen’s Platform, a collective of Non-Governmental Organisations from the city, submitted a petition to Chennai Commissioner of Police S. George on Monday highlighting issues with regard to children going missing in the state and stated that more awareness needed to be generated on the same. “The Citizens platform wanted to inform the commissioner that we would be interested in partnering with the government to raise awareness about the need for children’s safety,” said S. KrishnaKumar, President of the Youth ExNoRa. Mr. Krishnakumar further said that ExNoRa was launching a helpline number, 99416 63000 for the cause where people who are yet to register cases can seek help if children from their families have gone missing.
NGO to lend a hand to trace missing children
