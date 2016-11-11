NEP goes against unity in diversity, says Stalin

The DMK in a memorandum to Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar as opposed the Centre’s draft New Education Policy (NEP) accusing that certain provisions in it could disturb the country’s time-tested unity in diversity.

The memorandum, signed by DMK treasurer M K Stalin, was handed over to the Minister by DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP R. S. Bharathi.

Mr. Stalin said some of the provisions were flawed and evoked large-scale dissatisfaction among students of SC/ST and BC/MBC communities, poor and middle classes, and minorities.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the policy re-introduced the hereditary occupation system, imposed Sanskrit, interfered with the States’ rights and affected the reservation policy.

The draft NEP also contained provisions that went against the basic principles of the Dravidian movement. Therefore, his party has taken a very firm stand to stoutly oppose it.

He also took exception to the provisions allowing children below 14 years to pursue family occupation, saying it reminded one of the ‘Madras Scheme of Elementary Education’, popularly referred to as ‘Kula Kalvi Thittam’, introduced by the late C Rajagopalachari in 1953.

“The scheme (of 1953) became controversial as it was a casteist scheme to perpetuate the caste hierarchy as Hindu professions were caste-based,” he pointed out, adding the proposal faced strong opposition from the DMK.

