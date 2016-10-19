NEET will dash hopes of rural students: Karunanidhi

Alleging that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test proposed by the Centre would defeat social justice in Tamil Nadu, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Tuesday said the hopes of students from rural areas and backward classes entering medical colleges would become a dream if the State government failed to take steps to get the test abolished for students here.

“Since Tamil Nadu is against NEET it was given an exception from participating in it in the current year. But as per the Supreme Court order it has to adopt NEET scores for admission to medical colleges in 2017,” he pointed out stressing the need for immediate action on the part of the State government.

“Of 884 seats coming under OC, 599 seats have gone to the BCs, 159 to MBCs, 23 to SCs, 32 to Muslims, two to Arundathiyar, one to ST and 68 to Forward Community. Now, NEET would bury deep the social justice,” he alleged.