NCB Zonal Director among R-Day awardees

: Prem Anand Sinha, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) , South Zone, has been chosen for the award of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the Republic Day. A 2001-batch Officer of the Indian Police Service, Mr. Sinha belongs to the Tamil Nadu cadre where he served as Superintendent of Police in Perambalur and Kancheepuram districts and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar.

P.C. Thenmozhi, Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, and K.V.K. Sriram, Senior Commandant, CISF, South Sector, Chennai, are among officers serving central police organisations in the State who have got the award.

Twenty officers in the Tamil Nadu police have also been chosen for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They included U. Manickavel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gummidipoondi; N. Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tiruvotttiyur; P. Loganathan, DSP, Anti Land Grabbing Cell, Chennai; C. Bharathy, DSP, Security Branch CID, Chennai; P. Kannan, DSP, Krishnagiri; and V. Ezhilarasu, DSP, Commercial Crimes Investigation Wing, Villupuram. The others are in the rank of Inspectors and Sun-Inspectors.

M. Karthikeyan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Madurai, and V. Veerasamy, Sub-Inspector of Police, Special Branch Branch, Thanjavur, have been chosen for the award of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.