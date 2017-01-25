Chennai

NCB Zonal Director among R-Day awardees

: Prem Anand Sinha, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) , South Zone, has been chosen for the award of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the Republic Day. A 2001-batch Officer of the Indian Police Service, Mr. Sinha belongs to the Tamil Nadu cadre where he served as Superintendent of Police in Perambalur and Kancheepuram districts and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar.

P.C. Thenmozhi, Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, and K.V.K. Sriram, Senior Commandant, CISF, South Sector, Chennai, are among officers serving central police organisations in the State who have got the award.

Twenty officers in the Tamil Nadu police have also been chosen for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They included U. Manickavel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gummidipoondi; N. Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tiruvotttiyur; P. Loganathan, DSP, Anti Land Grabbing Cell, Chennai; C. Bharathy, DSP, Security Branch CID, Chennai; P. Kannan, DSP, Krishnagiri; and V. Ezhilarasu, DSP, Commercial Crimes Investigation Wing, Villupuram. The others are in the rank of Inspectors and Sun-Inspectors.

M. Karthikeyan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Madurai, and V. Veerasamy, Sub-Inspector of Police, Special Branch Branch, Thanjavur, have been chosen for the award of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:10:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/NCB-Zonal-Director-among-R-Day-awardees/article17090417.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY