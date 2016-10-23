N-E monsoon may not set in until October 27

: Tamil Nadu may miss its scheduled date with the north-east monsoon this year, as meteorologists say the weather conditions are not favourable for the rains to set in until October 27.

Depression over Bay

The delay in the onset of the monsoon is attributed to a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north Myanmar coast by Sunday evening.

S. Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the system was centred over east-central Bay of Bengal, about 350 km north-west of Port Blair.

“This is dragging the moisture current away and brining northerly or north-westerly winds towards Tamil Nadu. The system needs to change course and dissipate to allow monsoon to arrive,” he said.