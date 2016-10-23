N-E monsoon may not set in until October 27

: Tamil Nadu may miss its scheduled date with the north-east monsoon this year, as meteorologists say the weather conditions are not favourable for the rains to set in until October 27.
Depression over Bay
The delay in the onset of the monsoon is attributed to a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north Myanmar coast by Sunday evening.
S. Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the system was centred over east-central Bay of Bengal, about 350 km north-west of Port Blair.
“This is dragging the moisture current away and brining northerly or north-westerly winds towards Tamil Nadu. The system needs to change course and dissipate to allow monsoon to arrive,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor