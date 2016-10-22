Chennai

Muslims should unite against terrorism, says Islamic scholar

The Shia-Sunni Movement India held a conference to commemorate Imam Hussain, grandson of Islamic Prophet, at New College in Chennai on Friday.

Speaking at the conference, Ayotollah Hujjath-ul-Islam, Syed Mohammad Al-Moosavi, said that terrorism was a cancer and urged Muslims to be united.

"All Muslims must remain united through the principle of justice and peace. Muslims must unite against terrorism and terrorists. These people are against Islam and they have nothing to do with Islam. Islamic scholars must explain to the masses the real meaning of Islam, which preaches peace and justice," he said. The organisers of the conference said that it was conceived as an effort to spread the message that Islam promoted peace and brotherhood, never violence and terror.

The conference was presided over by Dr. Salahuddeen Mohammed Ayyub Al-Azhari, Chief Khazi.

