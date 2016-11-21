Music, dance events to mark Bharathi’s birth anniversary

Vanavil Cultural Centre will be holding its 23rd Bharathi Thiruvizha, a celebration on the occasion of poet Subramania Bharathi’s birth anniversary, on December 10 and 11. This year, the centre will also be organising a musical concert, Bharathi Aindhu, as part of its celebration.

“Several renowned artistes will be singing five chosen songs of the great poet,” said Shobana Ramesh, bharatanatyam dancer and trustee of the centre.

The concert will be held on the morning of December 11 at N.K.T. National Girls Higher Secondary School, Triplicane. Senior musicians such as Aruna Sairam, Unni Krishnan and Sangeetha Sivakumar will be participating. “We will also be taking out a procession with Bharathi’s idol from Parthasarathy temple to Bharathiar Illam,” said Ms. Ramesh. “The event will have lectures on the poet and his writings and dance programmes,” she said.

This year, the centre is presenting its Bharathi Award to veteran actor Vyjayanthimala Bali.