Music award winner to be decided at grand finale

Five winners of the regional finals will compete in the grand finale to win The Hindu Saregama M.S.Subbulakshmi award 2016 on Sunday.

The event, a fitting tribute to the legendary Carnatic vocalist, will be held at Music Academy on Sunday at 6 p.m. Organised by The Hindu and music label Saregama, the event aims to identity young talent in Carnatic music to be the ‘Voice of the Year-2016’.

Five finalists — Dharini Veeraraghavan (western region), R.Karthik (Tamil Nadu), K.S.Harisankar (Kerala), Sriram Sastry (Karnataka) and Tejas Mallela (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) will compete for the award. The judges for the event are Guru Karaikudi Mani, O.S.Arun, S.Rajeswari, Rajkumar Bharathi and K.Krishnakumar. — Staff Reporter