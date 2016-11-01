Music, Dance, Drama - Chennai

MUSIC DANCE DRAMA

Carnatica & Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha

APOLLO HOSPITALS BHARAT SANGEET UTSAV 2016. The ultimate Pan India Musical Festival - 12th Edition Dedicated to Global peace, National Integration and for the Martyrs from the Indian Army Brought to you: LANCOR Venue: Narada Gana Sabha Hall, TTK Road, from Nov. 2nd to 11th Tomorrow: 4-30 p.m. Grand Inaugural – Kum. Sooryagayatri (Sensational Child Prodigy) - Bhajan Sankeerthan, Sri Kuldeep M Pai(Harmonium) with Sri P. V. Anil Kumar (Mridangam), Sri Ganapathy (Tabla), Sri Kalai Selvan (Spl. Percussion) 6-00 p.m. Lighting of Kuthuvilakku: Smt. Sudha Raghunathan Inaugural Address by Mr. Eric Lund, Cultural Affairs Officer, U S Consulate, Chennai Chief Guest: Sri R. Nataraj, IPS – MLA, Mylapore constituency Guest of Honour: Mrs. Mallika Ravi, Group CEO, Lancor Holdings Limited Special Contribution to the cause of blind young women - Gnanadarshan Seva Foundation 6-45 p.m. Glory of Bharat Sangeet – A thematic concert as a tribute to the Women musical luminaries of India by Padmabhushan awardee Smt. Sudha Raghunathan with Sri Anil Srinivasan, Sri M.R. Gopinath, Sri K.V. Prasad, Sri Krishna Kishore with Dr. Sudha Raja and 200 Rhapsody Children - Special Thematic Concert Co-Sponsor: DCB Bank Associate Sponsor: Cooptex, State Bank of India Hospitality Sponsor: The Residency Channel Partner: Sri Sankara TV Radio Partner: Hello FM Online Ticketing:bookmyshow.com, ticketnew.com All are welcome!! For Reserved Seats Contact : 9444018269 Powered by: NALLI CHINNASAMI CHETTY.

Kartik Fine Arts 24997788

Programmes for November 2016 4th 7 p.m. MFAC Hall Kalamandir celebrates its 26th Anniversary in association with Mylapore Fine Arts Club and presents drama ‘T.R.P.’ by Bombay Chanakya 17th 6 p.m. Narada Gana Sabha Mini Hall Bharathanatyam by Sreedevi Jayakrishnan 7-30 p.m. Shreya Lakshmi Koundinya 18th 6 p.m. Nivedita Raghavan 7-30 p.m. B. Abinaya 19th 5-30 p.m. Kartik Rajagopal Hall (A/C) Discourse ‘Naalai Enbadhu Illai Narasimmaritathil’ by Priya Kishore 20th 5-30 p.m. Discourse ‘Kandha Velai Endha Velaiyilum Ninai’ by Priya Kishore 23rd 7 p.m. MFAC Hall S. Shivpprasadh’s Nataka “Kavalar, Chemal” R.S. Manohar’s Nxgs. proudly presents ‘Satya Sai Baba Arpudangal’ Written by M.B. Moorthy 25th 7 p.m. MFAC Hall Theatre Marina inaugurates ‘Naangu Kuru Naadagangal’ by Sujatha & Arun Kumar.

Namasankeerthana 2016

Integrated Academy for Performing Arts and Sri Krishna Gana Sabha presents Namasankeerthana Vizha 2016 from 24th November to 4th December 2016. Venue: Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T Nagar.

Narada Gana Sabha (Regd), Chennai – 600018 Ph: 24993201

Programme for November 2016. 4th: Nadasangamam - Talk – Temples in and around Chennai – presented by Dr. Chitra Madhavan. Presentation of compositions by Dr. Mala Swami and Smt. Usha Padmanabhan, Guru Raghavendra, Mridangam. Dr. Sumathi Krishnan Talk on compositions & composers. 7th - to 13th: Upanyasam Sengalipuram Kesava Vaja Peyar – Sundara Kandam. 12th: Dasyam Eka Aneka Dance “Sathyabama” by Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar, Bismillah Khan Awardee Vedantam Venkat, Kalashree Kalatapasvi Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay, Kalaimamani Gopika Varma. Concept and Choreography Kalaimamani Gopika Varma 15th: Muthiah Bhagavathar Day - In association with Harikesanjali Trust - Lecture Demonstration on Muthiah Bhagavathar Kritis - Dr. K. Jayalakshmy from Trivandrum, Vocal support - Gayathri Subramaniam, accompanied by Durai Srinivasan and V.M. Kannan. 19th: Dance - Natyarangam – Bharatanatyam 6 p.m.: A. Jyothsna, (Disciple of Anitha Guha ) 7-30 p.m.: Kavya Muralidaran (Disciple of Chithra & Madurai Muralidharan. 26th: Music – In association with Papanasam Sivan Rasigar Sangam – Vocal Saaswathi Prabhu & party. 26th: Drama - Gitanjali presents “Andha Naal” by Dummies V. Sreevathson

Rasika Ranjani Sabha (Regd.) 30/1,Sundareshwaraar Street, Mylapore, Chennai-600 004 Phone: 24641767

Programme for the month of November 2016. 19-11-2016 - 5-30 p.m. Chitra Murthy & Party Vocal. 7-00 p.m. Anjana Thirumalai & Party Vocal. 26-11-2016 - 5-30 p.m. Madhumitha Doraiswamy & Party Vocal. 7-00 p.m. Smt. Chitrra Sairam & Party Vocal at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Mini Hall, East Mada Street, Mylapore. E-mail: rasikaranjanisabha@yahoo.co.in, Website: rasikaranjanisabha.org.

Samudhra (9840072821)

On 20th November 2016 (Sunday) At Infosys Hall, RKM School, T.Nagar - 14th Anniversary Celebration & Celebrating successful completion of 200 weeks free webcast through PAALAM webtv - Presenting GNANASAMUDHRA AWARD to Dr. T.S. Sathyavathi for outstanding service Musician and Musicologist – 4-30 p.m. Demo concert by Dr. T.S. Sathyavathi 6-00 p.m. Anniversary Function 7-30 p.m. Bharata Nrityam by Kum. Mahati Kannan & Artistes of Nrithyodaya (Disciples of Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam).

Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha (Regd), Vani Mahal, T.Nagar, Phone 28152166

Programmes for November 2016. 05th. “Poruthathu Pothum” Drama by Bombay Sri Chanakya. 18th. Bahula Panchami Music Concert by Ms. R. Ratipriya & Party. 19th. Koothapiran Navbharat Theatre Presents “Kaleeswara Bhavan” –Drama by Sri N. Ratnam. 26th. Saravana Theatre Presents “Meendum Avvaiyar”- Drama Featuring Smt. Kovai Kamala - Direction by Bombay Sri Chanakya. 28th. Music Concert by Dr. Amrutha Sankaranarayanan & Party.www.vanimahal.com.

The Mylapore Fine Arts Club (Regd.) Phone 24997755

Program for November - 04-11-2016 Kalamandir on its 26th year Presents T R P by Bombay Chanakya (in association with Karthik Fine Arts) - 19-11-2016 Mapilai Ganesh in KALAKKARA MAPLE by Ezhichur Aravindan - 26-11-2016 NAANGU KURUM NAADAGANGAL by Sujatha & Arunkumar.

MISCELLANEOUS

Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) and Infosys Science Foundation

Lecture by Dr SRINATH RAGHAVAN, Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi; Infosys Prize in Social Sciences awardee (2015); and Visiting Fellow, MIDS. Topic: `India's Long Rise as an Asian Power: The Second World War and After'. 2nd November 2016, 5-30 p.m. Venue: Adiseshiah Auditorium, MIDS, 79, Second Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai 600 020.