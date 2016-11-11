Murder at Tiruvottiyur

Man murdered

in Chennai

The body of a 22-year-old man was found dumped near a bush at Karimedu near Tiruvottiyur on Thursday. According to police, Davidson of Rajaji Nagar, Sathangadu has been identified as the victim. Davidson had been lodged in Central Prison after he was remanded in judicial custody in connection with a criminal case. Recently, he was released on bail.

On receiving information, police from Tiruvottiyur rushed to the spot and recovered the body, and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

The police apprehended Davidson’s neighbour for interrogation. Police suspect he may have murdered the youth as Davidson had harassed his wife. — Special Correspondent