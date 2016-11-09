Motorists stranded in traffic

Traffic flow was slow on Anna Salai, especially over the flyover and the arms leading up to it, on Tuesday.

Vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace on the stretch. The road was choked with vehicles near Nandanam Signal, Teyanampet in the forenoon and the blocks cascaded on to other stretches linked to the arterial Anna Salai such as Mahatma Gandhi Road, GN Chetty Road, Cathedral Road, Greames Road and others.

M.Govindaraj, a retired government employee, said, “It was an ordeal to cross the stretch on Tuesday as vehicles crawled up the flyover. It almost took half an hour to reach Spencer’s Signal from Saidapet.”

S. Ramkumar, who works in Royapettah, said, “While the stretch is usually crowded, Tuesday was especially bad. The police should take effective steps to ease congestion on the road as the Metro Rail has cordoned off portions.”

Logjams paralysed M.G. Road, GN Chetty Road and Greames Road besides Anna Salai