Motorists irked by defunct signals

G.P. Krishnan, a resident of Sabapathy Nagar in Moovarasampet, does not cross the triangular intersection linking Moovarasampet, Madipakkam and Tirusulam, and finds an alternative spot nearby to navigate the section.

The reason: the traffic signals at the intersection are not functioning.

According to residents, the signals are on the blink since the time they were installed, which was one year ago.

Pedestrians and vehicle-users have appealed to the Chennai Traffic Police (CTP) to repair these signals.

During rush hour, the intersection witnesses movement of heavy vehicles including lorries plying to quarries in Tirusulam and Pallavaram, and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, including route numbers 52P and M18C, plying through Moovarsampet Main Road, Madipakkam, to Broadway and T. Nagar.

“The constant flow of vehicular traffic makes it difficult for pedestrians to negotiate the intersection. The defunct signals add to the problem,” said N. Mahadevan, a resident of Moovarasampet.

G. Ashok, a motorist, said, “Negotiating the intersection has now become a major problem for motorists. Vehicle users coming from Madipakkam Main Road and Moovarsampet Main Road do not slow down at the intersection. Only a few vehicle-users stop at the intersection. Motorists from St. Thomas Mount and Medavakkam are startled and forced to slam on the brakes.”

Even vehicles coming from Medavakkam and Madipakkam (Medavakkam Main Road) take a free right turn towards Madipakkam and Moovarasampet, to the dismay of vehicle users coming in the opposite direction from St. Thomas Mount and Medavakkam.

A Chennai Traffic Police official said, “Due to lack of funds, the signals have not been repaired. We have written to the authorities concerned in this regard. The signals will be repaired once the funds are sanctioned.”