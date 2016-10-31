Chennai

More trains offering on-board housekeeping

Southern Railway has increased the number of trains that are covered by on-board housekeeping services to 14.

When the services were launched a few months ago, it was available for passengers travelling only in eight trains. Plans are afoot to increase the services to 25 trains originating from Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations, officials said.

At present, housekeeping staff travel in trains from Chennai till the destination and return in the same train. During the journey, they clean the compartments and toilets. One worker is allotted for every compartment.

“Plenty of garbage accumulates in trains between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and once again at night. If passengers want garbage cleared, they can avail of the service,” a railway official said.

Passengers just need to message their PNR (Passenger Name Record) number to 90031 61455 to avail the on-board housekeeping service.

Once the PNR number sent by the passenger is received at the control room, it is immediately forwarded to the train supervisor so that staff can attend to the problem at the earliest, the official added.



Passengers can just message their PNR number to get their compartments cleaned, garbage cleared



