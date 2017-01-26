More tanker trips to ease water demand

With a view to keeping pace with the city’s ever-growing water requirement, Metrowater has decided to induct additional water tankers to its fleet of vehicles that provide water supply.

Although the water agency hasn’t made any announcement yet on scheduling water supply on alternate days, residents of localities such as Mahalingapuram, T. Nagar, Villivakkam and Nungambakkam say they have been receiving piped water only on alternate days, and that the volume has steadily reduced over the past few days.

Presently, 520 water tankers are being operated on a contractual basis by Metrowater. The agency has proposed hiring 100 more tankers to meet the demand during the summer.

At a review meeting to discuss measures to tackle the water crisis, it was decided to increase the number of lorry trips to supply water to various parts of the city, so as to offset the gap in piped water supply. Nearly ₹61 crore has been sanctioned to meet the drinking water needs of Chennai, officials said.

However, lorry owners who work with Metrowater said that the number of trips remains the same as of now. It is expected to go up by mid-February or March, when groundwater resources are likely to deplete further.

In a few weeks, the number of daily tanker trips will be increased from 4,200 to 6,500.

Moreover, the water agency plans to tap groundwater resources in places such as Mamandur and Palur in Kancheepuram district during the summer, if necessary. About 10 mld will be drawn and transported through 500 tanker trips to the city.

Besides repairing street tanks, more hand pumps will be provided to the city, officials said. Efforts are being taken to identify places to sink new borewells in added areas, which, at the moment, are being supplied with locally available resources, they added.