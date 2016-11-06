More clinical research needed: Oncologists

Speakers at a conference of radiation oncologists stressed the need for more clinical research to bring about new techniques in cancer treatment.
Addressing the three-day annual conference of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chapters of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India that got under way on Friday, S. Geethalakshmi, V-C, Dr. MGR Medical University, emphasised the need for better awareness of cancer. V. Shanta, Chairman, Cancer Institute, Adyar, elaborated on latest innovations in cancer cure and how such state-of-the-art equipment contributed to better treatment. This year, the theme of the conference was ‘Leading innovations and nurturing academics for consensus.’
Nearly 200 delegates attended the conference.
