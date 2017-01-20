Moovarasampet residents call on Kancheepuram Collector

Led by its secretary G.P. Babu, the Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Associations recently submitted a raft of petitions to the Kancheepuram district collector K. Gajalakshmi.

Among issues brought to the attention of the collector are: merger of Moovarasampet with the Greater Chennai Corporation; and action on non-clearance of garbage and discharge of sewage through stormwater drains into Moovarasampet lake.

“Unlike residents of nearby areas such as Nanganallur and Alandur, we do not enjoy any basic facilities, including good roads, stormwater drains and an underground drainage system. For nearly five years, we have been giving several representations to the Corporation, the CM’s Cell, secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, St. Thomas Mount panchayat union and the Kancheepuram collector, but in vain,” says Babu.

Earlier, the Moovarasampet village panchayat used to dump garbage in the Moovarasampet lake, contaminating the waterbody. Following a directive from the National Green Tribunal, the panchayat stopped this practice.

On the flip side, garbage is now being cleared from the area and it is common to see garbage dumped at the intersection of Second Main Road and Third Main Road, Raghava Nagar and in the vacant plots in Ganga Nagar. In several parts of Raghava Nagar, fallen tree branches have not been cleared.

“We had sent several petitions to the Collectorate and the St. Thomas Mount panchayat union, seeking permission to dump garbage at the Perungudi landfill, before the NGT passed the order restraining the panchayat. However, no action was taken,” Babu said.

The Collector said garbage would be removed and segregated at the source segregation centre at Keerapakkam, off Grand Southern Trunk Road, and necessary transport vehicles would be arranged. Other issues discussed at the meeting include discharge of sewage through stormwater drains at Krishna Nagar, Pallavaram.