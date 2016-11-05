Mobile phones seized in Puzhal jail

After a surprise check, jail authorities reportedly seized high-end mobile phones from a block in Puzhal-II central prison here on November 1.

According to police sources, at least five mobile phones were seized from terror suspects, including those arrested in connection with the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary here recently. The searches were conducted on the instructions of the Additional Director-General of Police (Prisons) Vijay Kumar. About a dozen inmates who were either in possession of the mobile phones or used them were shifted to the high security block. Three prison officials, including an Assistant Jailor, who were in-charge of security protocol, were transferred to sub-jails.

The mobile phones were referred to the Cyber Crime Cell of the Chennai Police for analysis.

Based on a complaint lodged by jailor Jayaraman, the Puzhal police have registered a case against 10 prisoners under the provisions of the Prison Act, the sources added.

