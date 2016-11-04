Missing woman’s body found, neighbour held

A 48-year-old woman, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found murdered on Thursday in front of her residence at Makkis Garden, Thousand Lights. On Thursday evening, police arrested her neighbour as a suspect in the case.

According to police, Dhanalakshmi, the victim, often quarrelled with her husband Palani.

House locked

On Tuesday, when Palani left returned home from work, he found that his house was locked and his wife was missing.

When Dhanalakshmi did not return home even after several hours, Palani and his brother’s family led a search party looking for her.

When all attempts to find her failed, they lodged a complaint with the Thousand Lights Police Station.

Mutilated body found

On Thursday, Dhanalakshmi’s mutilated body was found, burnt partially. She was also stabbed in several places, her family said.

On receiving information, the Thousand Lights police rushed to the spot and moved the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

In the evening, police rounded up Suganthi, a neighbour who lived opposite her house, as a suspect in the case.

Police are further investigating the case.