Metrowater calls for tenders for third desalination plant at Nemmeli

The ball has been set rolling for the third desalination plant proposed in Nemmeli, with Chennai Metrowater seeking bidders to design and build the plant and also to engage consultancy services for supervision of construction. In a bid to meet the growing drinking water needs of the city, Chennai Metrowater has proposed to set up one more desalination plant with a capacity to treat 150 million litres a day on East Coast Road at Nemmeli. Chennai already has two desalination plants in Minjur and Nemmeli serving south and northern parts of the city. Each of them has a capacity to treat 100 mld of water. The Rs.1,371.86-crore plant will come up with the assistance from KfW, a German funding agency and grants from the State and the Centre.

