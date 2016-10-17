Metro frequency at three stations may be an issue

In what may be a dampener for commuters, the frequency of Metro trains may be less in a section of the underground stretch which is likely to be open next year.

With the underground stretch — that runs from Koyambedu to Nehru Park — having a ‘cross-over’ facility (for trains to change track) only at the Shenoy Nagar Metro Rail station, the frequency of trains from Pachaiyappa’s College to Nehru Park (covering three stations) may be lesser, sources said.

But the frequency of trains may not be affected in the other parts of this stretch from Koyambedu to Shenoy Nagar. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), this ‘cross-over’ facility will be available next at Chennai Central station; but this, they say, may not really affect passengers. “We will ensure the frequency is not reduced. There will be trains every 10-15 minutes,” an official said.

This is not the first time such a situation has sprung up at Chennai Metro Rail. When the first stretch from Koyambedu to Alandur began in June last year, this facility was available in Ashok Nagar Metro Rail station and in St. Thomas Mount Metro Rail station.

Since the facilty at St. Thomas Mount was not ready then, it was only available till Ashok Nagar. So, during the initial days of running, the frequency was slightly reduced.