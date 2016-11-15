Meet on early intervention in mental retardation

Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children will be conducting its 5th international conference and 13th national workshop on early intervention in mental retardation and associated disabilities from November 17 to 19 at Hotel Savera.
The aim of the three-day event is to catch the attention of service providers, educational, training and rehabilitation professionals.
It will cover areas like research, programmes and innovations, interventions and case studies and will be attended by State government officials and experts from across the country and overseas.
“Poverty and ignorance are two of the main reasons for disability, apart from genetics and environment. These are some of the various areas we will be discussing about,” said Jaya Krishnaswamy, director, MNC, while addressing the press on Monday.
Cover released
The centre will also release a special cover and a postal stamp of Mother Teresa on the inauguration day.
“The idea is to raise awareness about the importance of early intervention centres. There has been a decreasing trend lately in the number of parents who detect and intervene early,” said Ms. Jaya.
“What is surprising is that most educated people hesitate while the rest are aware and bring their children to these centres as soon as they detect any kind of disability,” she added.
