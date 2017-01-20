Measures taken to rid R.A. Puram street of longtime scourge

Members of R.A. Puram Residents Association (RAPRA) have expressed their appreciation of an initiative taken by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to rid a section of Fourth Cross Street in R A. Puram of a scourge.

For many years, efforts to ensure cleanliness on this section have been met with failure. This section is frequented by cab drivers who park their vehicles there.

According to residents, garbage keeps piling up on this stretch, inviting dogs and rodents. At night, anti-socials would congregate there and consume alcohol, residents alleged.

Dr. R. Chandrasekaran, founder of RAPRA, said, “We took up the issue with the GCC following which steps were taken to address the issue.” And how!

On this section, pavements were re-laid and saplings planted. The walls were given a fresh coat of paint as requested by the residents.

Messages promoting cleanliness have been painted on these walls.