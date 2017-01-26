Marina remains out of bounds for third straight day

For the third day since the pro-jallikattu protests took a violent turn, the Marina Beach remained off limits on Wednesday, with the police citing law and order concerns.

A heavy police force cordoned off the entire area. A contingent of 25,000 police personnel will be deployed there until the Republic Day parade is conducted along Kamarajar Road.

All the roads leading to Marina Beach off Kamarajar Road were sealed and barricaded by the police on Monday in order to prevent further influx of agitators into the beach. While a considerable chunk of agitators dispersed following appeals from the government and the police, another set of agitators remained, squatting on the beach sands.

The Republic Day rehearsal scheduled for January 19, 21 and 24 on Kamarajar Road was not carried out until Wednesday as agitators gathered on the road. The last set of agitators dispersed only on Tuesday night. Overnight, the authorities swung into action to spruce up Kamarajar Road and make it parade-ready.

While personnel from the Public Works Department were erecting ‘pandals’ on the road, the Highways Department of the Chennai Corporation was painting the median of the roads and other structures throughout the night. The police carried out thorough checks on the venue.

Traffic chaos

Wednesday witnessed huge traffic blocks across the city. Several diversions were enforced in and around Triplicane, Royapettah and Mylapore. A similar situation prevailed in Anna Salai, EVR Salai and Rajaji Salai, where traffic crawled at a snail’s pace. Until late at night, motorists and pedestrians alike had a tough time traversing the city.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Abhay Kumar Singh said, “We have been diverting vehicles at various points to maintain law and order. These diversions will be suspended and normalcy will return by 11 a.m. on Thursday after the Republic Day celebration. We will then open up Kamarajar Road again.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) S.N. Seshasai said five ADGPs, 14 IGs, 17 SPs and altogether 25,000 police personnel will be on duty to ensure that the parade goes ahead without a hitch. On the eve of Republic Day, the entire coastal stretch came under the police radar.