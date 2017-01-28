Marina clash: HC orders proper treatment to 8 injured

Justice R. Mahadevan of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to provide proper treatment to eight persons who were injured on the Marina during a clash between police and those protesting the ban on jallikattu here on January 23.

The judge passed the order on a criminal original petition moved by P. Tamilmani and seven others who were allegedly assaulted by police suspecting their participation in the clash.

According to the affidavit filed by I. Perumal, father of Tamilmani, on January 23 his son along with 28 others were forcibly taken by the police to Mylapore police station on the suspicion that they participated in the violence.

Claiming that the arrested persons were severely beaten by the police and later remanded to judicial custody by foisting false cases, Mr. Perumal said, “Only after the intervention of a magistrate was my son who was severely injured admitted to a hospital. But all others were forcibly remanded to judicial custody.”

Pleading that the eight petitioners immediately required medical attention, Mr. Perumal prayed the court to direct the authorities to provide proper medical treatment to the petitioners and other injured victims of the violence.

He sought a direction to the State government to order a judicial inquiry into the violence and award ₹25 lakh compensation to the petitioners for the injuries suffered. The erring police personnel should be suspended and departmental actions initiated against them, the petitioners added.

When the plea came up for hearing, Justice Mahadevan ordered proper treatment to students and posted the petition to Monday for further hearing with other similar petitions.

Conditional bail

Earlier, the Principal Sessions Court here granted conditional bail to 12 persons arrested in connection with the violence including seven petitioners of the criminal original petition.

The Principal Sessions Judge M. Nazir Ahamed directed the petitioners to appear before the investigating officer daily till final orders.