Chennai

Man robbed of Rs. 20,000

Two unidentified persons robbed a senior citizen of Rs. 20,000 after diverting his attention.

According to the police, Purushothaman (65) of Arani Gangan Street, Korukkupet, was returning from a bank after withdrawing the money. He was riding his bicycle and had kept the cash in the box of the two-wheeler. Two persons who came from the opposite direction reportedly told him that his money had fallen on the road. When he bent down to check, the duo grabbed the cash in the box. He raised an alarm but the men fled. Purushothaman lodged a complaint with the Korukkupet police.

