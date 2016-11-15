Man murdered by relative

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his relative in Perumbakkam near Pallikaranai.

According to police, Perumal has been identified as the victim. Perumal and the suspect, Bucket Mani, had married sisters Gowri and Mahalakshmi, respectively.

They were residents of the flats of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Perumbakkam.

Perumal and Gowri obtained a token for allotment of another flat in the complex based on a hut in Kavankarai owned by Gowri.

While obtaining the token, the couple made Mani pose for photographs and later snatched the token from him. Mani claimed right over the new flat to be allotted shortly.

Hence, Mani and Perumal had frequent quarrels over rights on the property. On Sunday evening, they drank together.

Later, Mani allegedly murdered Perumal. Pallikaranai Police have arrested Mani for the crime.