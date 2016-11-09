Man moves court to get back his pony

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to animal welfare organisation Blue Cross on a plea moved by a person engaged in performing final rites seeking return of his pony seized by the organisation.

According to the petitioner M. Arumugam, volunteers of Blue Cross of India at Guindy seized his pony on the basis of an FIR registered by the Nungambakkam police in March 2014.

The petitioner submitted that he had lost many of his close relatives and was advised to perform regular poojas to their family deity ‘Karuppasamy’.

Religious belief

Since it was believed that ‘Karuppasamy’ uses a black horse to travel, the petitioner said he bought a black pony for Rs. 5,500 from Mugalivakkam and reared it with care.

On March 4, 2014, when he came back from the burial ground in Nungambakkam, he found his pony missing. When he rushed to local police station to prefer a complaint, he was told the pony was impounded following a complaint from People for Cattle of India, another animal welfare group.

As advised by the police, he admitted to mishandling the pony before a Magistrate in Egmore and paid a fine of Rs. 50 on March 14 in the hope that the animal would be returned to him.

But to his shock, the horse was handed over to Blue Cross. Since his repeated representation to return his pony did not yield any result, he approached the court.

When the plea came up for hearing, Justice B. Rajendran ordered notice to Blue Cross and the authorities concerned, returnable by November 14.

Court orders notice to Blue Cross, whose volunteers reportedly seized the animal in 2014