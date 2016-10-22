Chennai

Man involved in 30 cases held

The police have arrested a man who is an accused in 30 cases.

A special team under Jayakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet, on Thursday nabbed the man who was moving about in a suspicious manner near a bridge in R.K. Nagar.

Investigation revealed that he was Kalvettu Ravi (36) of V.O.C Nagar, who was implicated in 30 criminal cases, including six murders. He is also the prime accused in the killing of Bokkai Ravi, a history-sheeter, in 2014 and has been detained under the Goondas Act on six occasions.

Kalvettu Ravi was produced before a magistrate court at George Town and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal. — Special Correspondent

