Man climbs cellphone tower in protest

Condemning demonetisation, a 30-year-old man climbed a cellphone tower near Anna flyover and staged a protest on Thursday. Around 5.45 p.m, R. Ravichandran, a daily wager, caused a flutter among passers-by and disrupted traffic for two hours.

When police officials tried approaching him, he started climbing higher.

He then threw down some handbills on onlookers. After two hours of persuasion, officials brought him down with the help of fire and rescue services personnel.

He demanded that the Centre roll back the demonetisation process and resolve the Cauvery issue. He called for immediate closure of all Tasmac shops. Ravichandran said life had become difficult for many like him, who were unable to work and were waiting in queues at banks. — Staff Reporter