Chennai

Man assaulted by gang sent by estranged wife

A 26-year-old man was assaulted by an unidentified gang, allegedly sent by his former wife, in Otteri on Monday.

An Otteri police officer said Michael was a relative of a senior functionary in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The victim, having separated from his wife Jennifer, was living alone in Jamalia.

Based on information that she was collecting protection money by using the name of Michael’s relative, the victim advised her not to do so.

Enraged, the accused allegedly hired a gang and assaulted Michael near his house. He was injured and is being treated, the officer said.

