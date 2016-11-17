Making underprivileged women independent

The Stella Maris Centre for Development of Resources for Inclusion and Vocational Enrichment, inaugurated its Livelihood Project on Tuesday.
Sr. Jasintha Quadras, Principal of the College, said that the project aims at promoting skills training for underpriviledged women. While tailoring classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, women will be trained in block printing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Adressing the inaugural event, the Chief Guest, Latha Pandian, Director, MaFoi Strategic Consultants, appreciated the spirit of enterprise.
Bhuvana Rajeswaran, retired CCDO, Slum Clearance Board, and an alumna of the college, said that a full scale printing and production unit would be set up by women trained at the centre so that they can sell their products at the college as well as customise them for clients.
