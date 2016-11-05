Madras Varsity confirms 87 teachers

The University of Madras on Friday confirmed the appointment of 87 assistant professors inducted in 2014. The decision to issue orders to this effect was approved at the Syndicate meeting.

Members of the Madras University Teachers Association have been raising the issue in all forums, including the Academic Council and the Senate meeting.

The Syndicate also granted permission to 15 students of A.M. Jain College to appear for the semester examinations. The students had not been issued hall tickets as they had not paid the ‘condonation’ fee.

According to the university registrar, David P. Jawahar the college was at fault. “The students had paid their fees on time but the college did not remit it to the university. On two earlier occasions too, the college had failed to remit the fee. We have levied a fine on the college,” he said. The Syndicate members also sought to hasten the process of releasing Rs. 30 crore block grant.

A member, G. Ravindran, raised the issue of tabling a white paper on the university’s finances. Sources said Higher Education Secretary Karthik had agreed to the white paper being tabled shortly.

The Syndicate has also set up three-member heritage restoration committee, which includes G. Ravindran, head of the Department of Journalism and Communication, S. Murugesan, principal of Thiruthangal Nadar College and P.D. Balaji, Head, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology.

The date of the convocation was discussed. It has been held up due to the absence of a vice-chancellor. It is usually the V-C who signs students’ degree certificates.