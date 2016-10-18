MTC not keen on embracing technology

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) seems to be inclined to discontinue any technological advancement midway.

Be it GPS-fitted digital boards in a few hundred buses or issuing tickets with hand-held machines by conductors, the MTC fails to keep at a good thing. The conductors of MTC, in recent times, have forsaken their electronic ticketing machines and gone back to the old system of issuing printed tickets.

T. Sadagopan, a consumer activist from Pattabhiram, said normally, when private transport operators are advancing their technologies by providing bus timings through GPS and paperless tickets, the MTC seems to be going backward to the older system of issuing printed tickets.

A conductor who runs a route between Thiruvanmiyur and Keelkattalai said the reason for discontinuing the use of electronic ticketing machine was because the battery drained rapidly.

Normally the machine should be able to run for two shifts of eight hours each but the machine could not be operated even for one full shift due to battery issues, he added.

A union member of the CITU MTC branch said it was not just that. The lack of prompt servicing of technical snags was also an issue. He added that there were complaints of poor quality of paper rolls being issued for these ticketing machines and the depot officials fail to recharge these machines once the trips have been completed.

A senior official of the MTC, denying the charges of poor maintenance support or any battery issues, said the hand-held machines — about 1,500 — are regularly taken up for repairs and maintenance.

Cleaning drive at railway stations

To improve cleanliness at Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations, Southern Railway has engaged mechanised cleaning machines.

Southern Railway insists that it invests a large amount in hiring contractors to clean theplatforms and apron areas.

To step up cleanliness further, it had called for tenders for mechanised cleaning, to make the process easier and to make a real difference.

The machines are expected to cover a wider area and will supplement the efforts of the contract staff who use brooms and mops to keep platforms clean.

According to official sources, stations from Chennai Division did not make it to the top in rankings based on cleanliness and the new machines, it is hoped, will be able to bring about a change for the better.

Some of the machines are fitted with equipment to remove cobwebs —not an easy task for the workers so far.

However, the task of cleaning staircases of foot overbridges has to be done manually. Filth in the apron areas too will have to be cleared manually.

However, the workers have been provided with high power jets that helps push the dirt into the drains, but waste like plastic bottles and plates have to be picked up by workers and collected in huge bins, before they are taken away.

(Reporting by R.Srikanth and K. Manikandan)