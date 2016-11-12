MMHRC to enter four more cities

: Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) is planning to enter

four cities. The MMHRC now

has hospitals in Madurai and Thanjavur. Hospital chairman S. Gurushankar told The Hindu that the new hospitals would be established in Salem and Tirunelveli, and existing hospitals could be acquired in Chennai and Bengaluru.

“If everything goes as per plan, the hospitals in

Chennai and Bengaluru will become a reality within a

year. The investment in

these hospitals would be about Rs. 250 crore each and Rs. 100 crore each in Salem (excluding land cost) and Tirunelveli,” he said.The Tirunelveli hospital would be ready within a year, the Salem hospital in about

18 months. Besides, Rs. 100 crore would be pumped in to start a nursing college-cum-training centre in Madurai. Additionally, 15 mannequin simulators costing Rs. 1 crore each would be deployed to help doctors and nurses in training.