MHAA offers aid to debarred lawyers

Strongly opposing the recent order of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry permanently debarring two advocates and suspending one for three years from practising law, Madras High court Advocates Association passed a resolution extending financial support to the trio.

“We have decided to provide Rs. 50,000 each to S. Jimraj Milton, S. Parthasarathy [permanently debarred] and S. Mahendran [suspended for three years] from the association funds to meet the expenses of moving appeal against the order,” the resolution passed by the MHAA in its extraordinary general body meeting on Tuesday said. The resolution added that the three lawyers would be given Rs. 15,000 each per month to meet their living expenses. The association has also resolved to collect MHAA Distress Relief Fund to support the financial requirements of the three.

Action was initiated against the lawyers following a complaint made by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court with the State Bar Council for allegedly raising slogans and attempting to barge into Court hall No.4, which was hearing a suo motu contempt petition against two Madurai advocates. — Staff Reporter