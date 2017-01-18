Chennai

MGR statue unveiled at Tambaram

Litigation over location of the statue and intra-party squabbles delayed the installation.

The life-sized bronze statue of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder M.G. Ramachandran was declared open by party’s Kancheepuram district literary wing leader L.R. Chezhiyan, here on Tuesday.

The statue was planned 22 years ago by his father and former Member of Legislative Assembly L. Rajamanickam.

A cheerful Mr. Chezhiyan described the hurdles faced by them all these years in installing the statue near Periyar Nagar, the main market place of Tambaram.

The statue was planned at the intersection of Shanmugam Road-Grand Southern Trunk Road in 1995 and court cases over the location of such a huge statue and intra-party squabbles delayed the installation.

All these years, hiding inside the gunny bags, the statue gave way for the construction of a road overbridge and road-laying works.

AIADMK’s Tambaram town secretary M. Koothan and former South Chennai MP C. Rajendran arranged for feeding poor people on the occasion of the centenary celebration of MGR.

