MDMK plans rail roko on Friday

Opposing Kerala’s reported move to construct check dams along the Bhavani river, MDMK leader Vaiko on Tuesday announced that the party would stage a rail roko agitation in Coimbatore on January 27 to register its protest.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said at a time when Tamil Nadu was reeling under the impact of unprecedented drought, Kerala had decided to construct check dams across the Bhavani river. This would spell disaster to the people living in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts, who were dependent on the water for irrigation and other needs.

To draw the attention of the Centre towards the issue and stop Kerala from going ahead with its plans, the party’s cadre would stage a rail roko agitation Former MP of the party A. Ganesamurthy will lead the protest.