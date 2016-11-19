Lower-rung police officials complain of heavy workload

Police personnel in the lower rung of the hierarchy in the Chennai City Police claim they are being bogged down by ‘extra’ security duty and their day-to-day work schedule of maintaining law and order and preventing crimes is getting affected.

Recently after the demonetisation move, police personnel have been deputed for security arrangements at banks and ATMs for crowd control, and routine police operations are getting affected, claim lower-level police officials and retired police officers.

M. Karunanidhi, retired Superintendent of Police, pointed out the psychological and other health effects the lower-rung police officials could have because of heavy work load. He also brought into focus the conduct of several meetings by senior officials, leaving mid-level police officers unable to concentrate on their routine duties at their respective police stations.

Mr. Karunanidhi said: “At a time when the communication system has advanced in leaps and bounds, the organising of routine meetings by senior police officials leads to delay in crime investigation and other police work. Instead, the senior officers could conduct a review meeting once in a month where all police officials should be made to participate.”

A senior police official of south Chennai region ruing the various work loads being forced on them without providing adequate staff said they are not able to show adequate attention regarding law and order maintenance works.

No review of strength

The retired officer also said that in most of the police stations, the manpower strength prevalent in the 1980s was still being maintained. He also highlighted the need for recruiting exclusive writers for each police station.

Previously, writers were exclusively selected and posted in each police station but at present the posts are being filled with the regular police staff.

In a situation where computer knowledge is a must and the police department is marching towards a tech savvy environment, adequate computer knowledge for a writer would help in attending to the regular paper work at police stations.