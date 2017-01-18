Light showers forecast during the weekend

In what could be the first significant wet spell of the year, a trough of low pressure that currently lies over the Gulf of Thailand is likely to bring widespread showers over many rain-starved parts of the State for a week from Friday.

While most parts of the State may experience dry weather for the next two days, the Meteorological Department forecasts an increase in rainfall from January 20 and the wet weather may continue till January 26.

The trough of low pressure also has another upper air cyclonic circulation aloft, extending up to 3.6 km above the mean sea level. The weather system is expected to influence light to moderate rainfall over most parts of the State, officials said.

Rains in January are not uncommon with cities like Chennai, Vellore, Madurai and Tiruchi sometimes receiving 10 mm to 23 mm during the month. However, normally, the number of rainy days in these places is limited to one. A rain spell extending for about a week during a winter month is something of a delight, officials added.

S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said first the coastal region would begin to receive showers, and later, the rainfall belt would move westwards and spread over interior parts of the State. A few places in coastal region are also likely to get heavy rains. Southern Tamil Nadu may get more rain than the northern region.

Chennai too may see light showers during the weekend. Though it had drizzled in some parts of the city around New Year, this might be the first spell providing substantial rain, he said.