Left must develop critique of caste and Dalits of capitalism: Vasanthi Devi

The Left has to think why there are negligible number of Dalit leaders in Polit Bureau or in Central committees. Left must develop a critique of caste and Dalit activists must develop a critique of capitalism, said V. Vasanthi Devi, former vice-chancellor, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

At a seminar on ‘Caste and Class in India’ organised by All India Progressive Forum (AIPF), Tamil Nadu, at ICSA centre here in Chennai on Saturday, she gave the introductory speech. Social change is not possible without inclusion of women and young people in the struggle. “Everywhere I go, I see that the average age of forums such as these is above 50. This has to change if there has to be effective social change,” Ms. Vasathi Devi said.

Speaking about recent Dalit uprising in Una, Yukal Rayulu, National Council Secretary, AIPF, said that Dalits and Communists coming together to protest in Una in Gujarat was a significant event in the political history of India.

“Una has changed everything. Dalits and Leftists came together to oppose the Hindutva experiment that has been going on for the last 12 years in Gujarat. Our class consciousness will be sharpened if we develop a critique of caste,” he said.

Vijay Kumar, National Council president, AIPF, said that one third of the Union budget went to one per cent of Indian population. “The non-performaing assets is around Rs. 9.23 lakh crore, which is likely to force our banking system to collapse any day,” he said.