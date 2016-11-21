Lack of lawyers hampering legal aid for juveniles

Chitra (name changed), a widow and mother of three, has been distraught of late.

Her son was accused of a felony earlier this month and later released on bail after she availed of free legal aid from the legal aid clinic at the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

While she is cooperating with the lawyer currently pursuing her ward’s case, she is worried about the new advocate who will soon replace the one they are currently dealing with.

“We heard that a new advocate will take over the case next month if it is not closed by then. We only hope that the case is not delayed any further,” she said.

As per the guidelines issued by the National Legal Services Authority, when a child is produced before the Board by the police, its members should call and introduce the juvenile/parents to the legal aid lawyer.

They should be told that it is their right to have a lawyer, and they need not pay any fee for it.

As the system currently stands, the District Legal Services Authority deputes one lawyer every month to attend to the JJB and help juveniles in conflict with the law, in addition to the ones practising at the Board as independent lawyers.

Members from the Board claim that while they have been making sure every juvenile, especially the ones from underprivileged backgrounds, avail of this right, the current rules for appointment of advocates do not serve the purpose.

‘Not many step forward’

“There are not many lawyers who step forward and work for legal aid, most prefer working independently. This is one of the reasons why we have only one lawyer each month and not more,” said an official from the Board.

Posting a few lawyers for a fixed period (longer than a month) is essential to ensure continuity of the legal process, activists pointed out.

“When the new lawyer takes over, he has to take up the case from scratch and get to know the clients all over again, which takes extra time,” said a member of the Board, adding that till 2011, the same advocate was able to continue for two months.

“If they put into practice a system wherein the same lawyer attached to a case can continue for two months or more, the number of pending cases would reduce and most importantly, they would be able to establish a rapport with the children, which is missing most of the time,” the official said.

Juvenile Justice Board members say current rules for appointment of advocates do not serve the purpose