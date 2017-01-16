Krishna water may arrive today

In what may bring much-needed relief to the city at a time when its reservoirs are fast drying up, around 2,000 million cubic feet of water from the Krishna river, which was released a few days ago from the Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh, is expected to reach Tamil Nadu by Monday night.

According to the Water Resources department, the Krishna water, discharged into the Kandaleru Poondi canal, has covered 135 km as on Sunday. It has to travel another 20 km to reach the inter-State border at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district. Once it reaches the Poondi reservoir, it would be stored to cater to the city’s requirements.

CM’s request

It may be recalled that Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had sought the release of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh to ease the water crisis in Chennai, where the Metrowater has cut supply to 550 million litres a day