Kin of school fire victims to get relief in 4 weeks

: The State government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that compensation to the families of the 94 Kumbakonam school fire accident victims will be disbursed within four weeks with differential interest rates.
“We are hopeful to note that the government has accepted the request of the petitioner to pay compensation with interest from the date of accident and interest rates prevailing for different financial years as on 2004-11 at eight percent, 2011-12 at 8.6 percent and 2012-2016 at 8.7 percent, respectively,” the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said.
On April 12, a Commission appointed by the High Court to determine the quantum of compensation payable to the families of 94 deceased children in the 2004 tragedy, fixed Rs. 5 lakh as compensation to each of the parents/legal heirs of the deceased.
Claiming that the compensation was meagre and unreasonable, an association of the victims approached the High Court to enhance the award.
