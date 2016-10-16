Karunanidhi writes to PM against Salem steel plant privatisation

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Saturday said any move to privatise the Salem Steel Plant would lead to great disappointment and mass dissent as the people of Tamil Nadu were emotionally attached to the plant.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Steel Minister Chaudhry Birender Singh, Mr. Karunanidhi sought their intervention to protect the livelihood of thousands of employees and to retain the glorious landmark of Tamil Nadu.

“Instead of giving the plant to private entrepreneurs, the government should think positively to sustain and strengthen it by appointing administrative experts. The government can also set up a power plant and a rail coach manufacturing factory at Salem.” Recalling the role played by the DMK government in getting the steel plant, he said while participating in the National Development Council meeting in 1970, he made it clear to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that he would not endorse the Draft Five Year Plan unless the Salem Steel Plant was approved. She subsequently announced in Parliament for its approval and laid the foundation stone on September, 1970. It offered direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 5,000 workers.

“Right from the start the plant has been making profit. While the profit has reached Rs. 100 crore, the Centre is taking steps to privatise it on the ground that it is incurring loss,” he said.

Seeks PM’s intervention to retain landmark of Tamil Nadu and protect the interests of thousands of employees