Karunanidhi’s wife visits Apollo Hospitals, meets Sasikala

The Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment since September 22 had a surprise visitor on Thursday night. DMK president M. Karunanidhi’s wife Rajathi Ammal quietly made her way into the hospital on Thursday and spent sometime with Ms. Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala inquiring about the progress the Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary was making on the health front.

“Ms. Rajathi Ammal visited the hospital on the advice of Mr. Karunanidhi,” a source in the DMK told The Hindu on Friday. “When she went to our leader’s Gopalapuram house to see him on Thursday evening, he had asked her to visit the hospital and inquire about the Chief Minister’s progress. At the hospital, she was received by Ms. Sasikala, who told her that Ms. Jayalalithaa was responding well to the treatment,” a source close to Ms. Rajathi Ammal said.

Her visit was kept a secret and even other family members were not aware of it.

“She went there on humanitarian grounds. The DMK leader himself had wished Ms. Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery and party treasurer M.K. Stalin, accompanied by former Ministers Duraimurugan and K. Ponmudi, had gone to the hospital earlier to inquire about the Chief Minister’s health,” the DMK source said.